Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Morant (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win over the Hornets, Morant will not play in Friday's game against New Orleans. The superstar guard has been in and out of the lineup all season long for Memphis, which has led to the team leaning on Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

