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Ja Morant Injury: Shut down for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 8:47am

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Morant is progressing in his recovery from a UCL sprain in his left elbow and recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, but he'll remain out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The star point guard will finish the season with averages of 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes per game across just 20 appearances. The Murray State product has continued to be plagued by injuries and has appeared in just 79 games over the past three seasons. With Morant sidelined for the rest of the season, Ty Jerome (ankle), Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small (back) will likely continue seeing increased burn out of the backcourt.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
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