Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Morant (elbow) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

The star guard is still recovering from a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The Grizzlies are expected to re-evaluate Morant soon, but he can be deemed doubtful for future contests until that happens.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
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