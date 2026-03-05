Ja Morant Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Morant is still experiencing discomfort in his left elbow and will be reevaluated by medical staff in two weeks.

Morant underwent imaging on his left elbow Wednesday, which revealed "incomplete healing" of the sprained UCL that he sustained in mid-January. The new timeline means that Morant will be out of action until at least mid-March, so Ty Jerome (calf) and Scotty Pippen (toe) should both continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Morant is sidelined.