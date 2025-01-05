Ja Morant Injury: Unavailable for Monday

Morant (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Morant has been sidelined since Dec. 29 due to a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and will be out once again Monday. Morant remains without a clear timeline for return after being deemed week-to-week shortly after sustaining the injury. Scotty Pippen will likely continue to see a substantial role in Morant's absence.