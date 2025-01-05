Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant

Ja Morant Injury: Unavailable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Morant (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Morant has been sidelined since Dec. 29 due to a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and will be out once again Monday. Morant remains without a clear timeline for return after being deemed week-to-week shortly after sustaining the injury. Scotty Pippen will likely continue to see a substantial role in Morant's absence.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
