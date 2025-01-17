Ja Morant Injury: Unlikely to play

Morant (foot) is unlikely to play Friday against the Spurs, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant is still listed as questionable to play, but coach Taylor Jenkins didn't sound optimistic about his chances of suiting up. According to Jenkins, Morant has been playing through this sprain for a couple games. Assuming Morant is out, guys like Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could see increased run.