Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Unlikely to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Morant (foot) is unlikely to play Friday against the Spurs, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant is still listed as questionable to play, but coach Taylor Jenkins didn't sound optimistic about his chances of suiting up. According to Jenkins, Morant has been playing through this sprain for a couple games. Assuming Morant is out, guys like Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could see increased run.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now