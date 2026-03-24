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Ja Morant Injury: Won't return in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:33pm

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Morant is progressing in his recovery from a UCL sprain in his left elbow and recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, though he'll miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Morant won't return this season but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The star point guard will finish the season with averages of 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes per game across just 20 regular-season appearances. The Murray State product has continued to be plagued by injuries and has appeared in just 79 regular-season games over the past three years. With Morant sidelined for the rest of the season, Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small (back) will likely continue seeing increased burn.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
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