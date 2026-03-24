Ja Morant Injury: Won't return in 2025-26

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Morant is progressing in his recovery from a UCL sprain in his left elbow and recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, though he'll miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Morant won't return this season but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The star point guard will finish the season with averages of 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes per game across just 20 regular-season appearances. The Murray State product has continued to be plagued by injuries and has appeared in just 79 regular-season games over the past three years. With Morant sidelined for the rest of the season, Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small (back) will likely continue seeing increased burn.