Ja Morant Injury: Won't suit up Wednesday

Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons due to a left knee contusion.

Morant presumably suffered the injury in his return to game action during Monday's win over Portland, during which he logged 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes. The superstar just returned from an eight-game absence due to a hip injury, though the knee issue likely won't keep him out much longer. Morant's playing time will likely continue to be monitored closely when he returns, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans.