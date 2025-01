Morant (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Morant missed Friday's game versus the Spurs, but he's all set to see his usual minutes Monday. Luke Kennard will likely shift back to the bench with this news. In Morant's last four appearances, he averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals.