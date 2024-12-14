Ja Morant News: Comes close to triple-double

Morant finished with 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 135-119 victory over the Nets.

Morant returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence and did it with an eye-popping performance, carrying the Grizzlies to victory with an outstanding effort on both ends of the court. Morant finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been his second triple-double of the season. Morant has been on a tear of late, surpassing the 25-point mark in four of his last six contests and averaging 24.2 points, 7.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in that stretch.