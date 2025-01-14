Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant News: Drops 29 on Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 10:07am

Morant finished with a team-high 29 points (11-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

It was his best scoring effort since Dec. 7, when Morant erupted for 32 and nearly recorded a triple-double in Boston, while Monday's four steals were a new season high. In three games since returning from a shoulder issue, Morant has had two strong performances and one mediocre one, averaging 22.7 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 threes while shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent (5-for-20) from beyond the arc as he tries to regain his shooting stroke.

