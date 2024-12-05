Ja Morant News: Ejected Thursday

Morant was ejected from Thursday's game against the Kings after picking up two technical fouls, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

The Grizzlies will have to close the game out without the star floor general, who received his second technical foul when he reacted following a foul call and appeared to direct his emotions toward the referee. Morant ends the game with eight points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes.