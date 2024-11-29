Ja Morant News: Gets green light Friday

Morant (knee) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Morant sustained a left knee bone bruise during his return to game action in Monday's win over Portland, though he'll return Friday after missing Wednesday's win over Detroit. The superstar had missed eight games prior to Monday due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, but he will play through the knee injury. Morant will likely remain under a minutes restriction, which could open up additional playing time for Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells.