Ja Morant News: Good to go Thursday

Morant (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant will suit up Thursday after receiving a questionable tag due to lower back soreness. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 38.7 percent from deep across 31.2 minutes per contest.