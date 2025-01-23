Ja Morant News: Hands out 13 assists Wednesday

Morant amassed 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 victory over Charlotte.

Morant filled the stat sheet admirably, and while his role as one of the Grizzlies' primary offensive weapons is not under any threat, he stood out for his role as a playmaker in this win. He finished just one assist away from tying his season-high mark in the assists department, and it was the ninth time he recorded double-digit dimes. Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.