Ja Morant News: Leads Griz with 24 points Friday

Morant closed with 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) and two assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.

Morant scored a game-high 24 points Friday, though he wasn't able to fill the box score out other than two dimes. He did lead both teams with six turnovers, but that's to expected on some nights as a ball-dominant guard. Morant has gotten to the line nine times in each of the first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, and his ability to draw defenders while getting to the basket will open the floor for Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and the rest of the Grizzlies offense.