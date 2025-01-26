Ja Morant News: Limited impact in Saturday's win

Morant recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 victory over Utah.

Morant was clearly not 100 percent healthy in this game, but he found a way to make an impact while logging a limited workload -- at least for his standards. There's no doubting Morant's status as the Grizzlies' go-to option on offense, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's now failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three appearances, averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from the floor in that stretch.