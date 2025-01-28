Ja Morant News: Quiet in blowout loss

Morant provided 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.

Playing in his second game back since returning from an illness, Morant again struggled to get anything going offensively. He's in the midst of a slump, hitting 40.4 percent from the field over his last four games with averages of 14.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes per contest.