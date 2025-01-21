Ja Morant News: Scores 19 points in return

Morant (foot) notched 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Morant returned from a one-game absence, and even though he didn't lead the team in scoring, there's no question he provided a spark in the backcourt with his impressive two-way play. The star floor general has struggled to stay healthy this season, but he's been decisive and impactful whenever he's been on the floor. Through five games in January, Morant is averaging 21.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.