Ja Morant News: Scores 23 points Monday

Morant ended with 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Clippers.

Morant returned from a one-game absence Monday due to lower-back soreness and finished as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (24). Over his last 10 outings, Morant has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 27.7 minutes per game.