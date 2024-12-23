Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant News: Scores 23 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Morant ended with 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Clippers.

Morant returned from a one-game absence Monday due to lower-back soreness and finished as the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (24). Over his last 10 outings, Morant has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 27.7 minutes per game.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
