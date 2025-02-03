Ja Morant News: Scores 25 points in return

Morant closed with 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 128-109 win over the Spurs.

Morant returned after a two-game absence as a result of an ongoing shoulder injury, scoring 25 points. It's been a very stop-start season for Morant, with his longest stretch of consecutive games currently sitting at five. When healthy, his production has also been somewhat underwhelming, averaging 20.5 points, 7.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game. Given the Grizzlies continue to win basketball games, with or without Morant, there is a chance they will continue to manage him with a view to having him healthy for the playoffs.