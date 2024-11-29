Ja Morant News: Scores team-high 27 points

Morant ended with 27 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over the Pelicans.

Morant returned from a one-game absence, leading the Grizzlies with 27 points. Despite the injury-related absences, Morant has been able to put his best foot forward when healthy, having scored at least 20 points in all but two games thus far. He is also averaging a career-high 9.1 assists, an element of his game that could certainly boost his overall appeal. Moving forward, the hope is simply that he can remain healthy as the Grizzlies look to atone for last season.