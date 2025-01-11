Ja Morant News: Sinks game-winning shot

Morant logged 12 points (5-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 victory over the Timberwolves.

Morant had a rough outing from an efficiency perspective, as he made only five of his 19 shots overall. However, and as has happened plenty of times in the past, the star floor general came through when Mmephis needed him the most, and he sunk what ended up being the game-winning shot with a floater from a tight angle. Fantasy managers shouldn't stop trusting Morant for one inefficient game, though. This was the first time he failed to reach the 15-point mark since Dec. 19.