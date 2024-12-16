Ja Morant News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday
Morant registered 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.
On the surface, Morant had a strong performance Monday and delivered another impressive stat line. However, he had major struggles when dealing with Max Christie as his primary defender. Morant finished with more field-goal attempts than points scored, and he also committed a season-high seven turnovers. Fantasy managers will surely live with that lack of efficiency, though, as long as he continues to light up the stat sheet regularly.
