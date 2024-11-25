Ja Morant News: Will play Monday

Morant (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Morant will suit up for the first time since Nov. 6, and while he'll likely replace Scotty Pippen in the starting lineup, the superstar point guard is expected to face some restrictions in his return to game action. Before the injury, Morant was off to a strong start, averaging 20.7 points, 9.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.