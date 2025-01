Morant (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Morant was unable to play Friday against the Pelicans due to an illness, but he appears to no longer be under the weather and will play Saturday. Over his last six outings, Morant has averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per game.