Ja Morant News: Will play Thursday

Morant (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Morant was deemed a game-time call for Thursday, but the star floor general will suit up and should handle his regular workload in his return from a five-game absence. This means Scotty Pippen will likely revert to a bench role. Morant's last game came on Dec. 27, when he posted 25 points and seven assists across 25 minutes in a win over the Pelicans.