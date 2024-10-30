Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant News: Will play Wednesday

Published on October 30, 2024

Morant (thigh) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return from a one-game absence due to right thigh soreness. The All-Star point guard posted two double-doubles through his first three games, averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.

