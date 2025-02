Morant (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Morant will return from a two-game absence Monday due to right shoulder soreness. The superstar has appeared in five of the Grizzlies' last nine outings, during which he has averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest.