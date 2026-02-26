Jabari Smith Injury: Doesn't return Thursday
Smith did not return to Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle injury. He finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes in a 113-108 win.
Smith was taken out at the 1:42 mark of the fourth quarter after he rolled his ankle when he stepped on Alperen Sengun's foot. Smith will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but it puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game against the Heat, which would be his first absence since Nov. 3. Josh Okogie, Reed Sheppard and Dorian Finney-Smith figure to be the top candidates to enter the Rockets' starting lineup if Smith were to miss time.
