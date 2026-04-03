Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Smith (face) exited Friday's 140-106 win over the Jazz in the third quarter and did not return, finishing with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes.

Smith took a shot to the face in the third quarter and exited to the locker room. He joined his teammates on the bench shortly thereafter, though it's unclear if he was available to return to the blowout win. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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