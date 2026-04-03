Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Smith exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz due to an apparent facial injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Smith took a shot to the face and checked out with 5:54 remaining in the third before eventually heading back to the locker room. The 22-year-old power forward can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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