Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Listed questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:10am

Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Head coach Ime Udoka said after Wednesday's practice that Smith is on track to play Thursday, but the Rockets may want to see Smith go through morning shootaround before confirming his availability. If Smith is able to return from a two-game absence, Reed Sheppard would likely revert to a bench role.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
