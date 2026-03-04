Jabari Smith Injury: Listed questionable for Thursday
Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Head coach Ime Udoka said after Wednesday's practice that Smith is on track to play Thursday, but the Rockets may want to see Smith go through morning shootaround before confirming his availability. If Smith is able to return from a two-game absence, Reed Sheppard would likely revert to a bench role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More