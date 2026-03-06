Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 11:04am

Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Smith logged a heavy 42-minute workload in his return from a two-game absence Thursday, though he struggled significantly with his shot, finishing 0-for-8 from the floor. While the heavy minutes suggest the Rockets aren't overly concerned with the long-term health of his right ankle, the quick turnaround for the second half of a back-to-back has placed his availability in doubt. If Smith is ultimately held out to manage the injury, Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie would likely see increased roles in the rotation.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
