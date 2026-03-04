Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:56pm

Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors with a right ankle sprain.

It appeared initially that Smith was in the clear for Thursday, but now it looks like the Rockets want him to test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving him the green light. If Smith is able to return from a two-game absence, Reed Sheppard would likely revert to a bench role.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago