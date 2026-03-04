Jabari Smith Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors with a right ankle sprain.
It appeared initially that Smith was in the clear for Thursday, but now it looks like the Rockets want him to test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving him the green light. If Smith is able to return from a two-game absence, Reed Sheppard would likely revert to a bench role.
