Jabari Smith Injury: Ruled out Friday

Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Portland.

Smith will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday in San Antonio. With the 22-year-old forward sidelined, Reed Sheppard will likely return to the starting five, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie are also candidates to see increased playing time.