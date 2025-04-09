Jabari Smith Injury: Ruled out vs. LAC

Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith is coming off a near double-double in Sunday's win against the Warriors but will watch from the sideline Wednesday in Los Angeles. Houston is already in playoff mode, with the team's priority being the health of its star players, which means Tari Eason, Jeff Green and Jae'Sean Tate will likely see more minutes on the floor.