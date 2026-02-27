Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Ruled out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 1:07pm

Smith is out for Saturday's game against the Heat with a right ankle sprain.

Smith rolled his ankle during Thursday's tilt against Orlando, and he'll need at least one game on the sidelines. The star big man can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash versus the Wizards. Reed Sheppard is the most likely choice to replace Smith in the starting lineup and appears to be a strong fantasy option in all leagues Saturday.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago