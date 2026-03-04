Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:09am

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Smith (ankle) practiced Wednesday and is expected to play Thursday against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith looks poised to play after missing the Rockets' previous two games due to a right ankle sprain. With Amen Thompson (ankle) also likely to return to action, the Rockets are expected to move Reed Sheppard back to the bench.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
