Jabari Smith Injury: Set to return Thursday
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Smith (ankle) practiced Wednesday and is expected to play Thursday against the Warriors, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith looks poised to play after missing the Rockets' previous two games due to a right ankle sprain. With Amen Thompson (ankle) also likely to return to action, the Rockets are expected to move Reed Sheppard back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More