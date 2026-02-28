Jabari Smith Injury: Targeting March 5
Smith (ankle) is targeting a return March 5 against Golden State, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith will miss Saturday's game against the Heat and also Monday's game against the Wizards. This will give the forward some extra rest on the road. Reed Sheppard will start in Smith's place for at least Saturday's game.
