Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Targeting March 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Smith (ankle) is targeting a return March 5 against Golden State, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will miss Saturday's game against the Heat and also Monday's game against the Wizards. This will give the forward some extra rest on the road. Reed Sheppard will start in Smith's place for at least Saturday's game.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
