Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith Injury: Tweaks right ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Smith went to the locker room at the 1:42 mark of the fourth quarter in Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle injury, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith appeared to roll his right ankle when he stepped on Alperen Sengun's foot while on defense, and the former was accompanied by medical staff to the locker room. Assuming his night is done, Smith will finish with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes. Josh Okogie and Reed Sheppard should see more minutes down the stretch.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
