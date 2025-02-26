Jabari Smith News: Back in starting lineup

Smith will start Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith had started in just one of his three appearances since returning from a month-long absence and will be back in the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Tari Eason (lower leg). During that stretch, he's averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 33.3 minutes.