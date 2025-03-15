Jabari Smith News: Back in starting role

Smith is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets will be without Tari Eason due to left lower leg injury management, so Smith will be promoted to the starting lineup as a result. Smith was a regular in the first months of the season but has returned to the bench after recovering from a hand injury. He's averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in a starting role this season.