Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Back in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Smith is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets will be without Tari Eason due to left lower leg injury management, so Smith will be promoted to the starting lineup as a result. Smith was a regular in the first months of the season but has returned to the bench after recovering from a hand injury. He's averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in a starting role this season.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now