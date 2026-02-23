Jabari Smith News: Catches fire from deep

Smith produced 31 points (12-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-105 victory over the Jazz.

Monday marked just the second time in 55 games this season that Smith has reached the 30-point mark, and he also showed up on the defensive end by recording at last one steal and one block for a third straight appearance. It's evident that Smith has been feeling locked in from beyond the arc lately, as he's knocked down 10 of 19 attempts over his last two appearances. The Auburn product has also been highly productive on the boards and is averaging 8.7 rebounds over his last six outings.