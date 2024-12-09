Jabari Smith News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Smith registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 victory over the Clippers.

The double-double was the fourth of the season for Smith, and he recorded at least one rejection and one made three for the seventh straight contest. The third-year big remains somewhat inconsistent, but over that seven-game stretch the 21-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 8.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 assists while shooting 42.1 percent (16-for-38) from beyond the arc but only 44.4 percent overall from the floor.