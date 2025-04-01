Jabari Smith News: Double-doubles in loss

Smith posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to the Lakers.

Smith recorded his seventh double-double of the campaign Monday. Although he has a sizable role off the Houston bench, he's been outside the top-100 in nine-category formats for the past couple weeks. In his last seven games, Smith produced averages of 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.