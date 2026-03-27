Jabari Smith News: Double-doubles in win
Smith totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.
Smith dominated the glass and notched his second straight double-double, as he helped the Rockets hit the brakes on a two-game skid. Smith will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday in New Orleans.
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