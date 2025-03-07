Jabari Smith News: Drops 16 off bench Thursday

Smith racked up 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 109-97 win over the Pelicans.

After starting the last two contests, Smith shifted back to the second unit Thursday but came through with his best scoring performance in eight games since returning from a fractured left hand after the All-Star break. The third-year forward is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 boards and 1.5 threes in 30.6 minutes since rejoining the lineup, and he'll likely continue floating between the starting five and the bench as the Rockets try to find the best spot for him in the rotation.