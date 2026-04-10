Jabari Smith News: Drops 19 against Philly

Smith logged 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 win over the 76ers.

The fourth-year forward continued a productive stretch to close out the regular season. Smith has scored at least 12 points in nine straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 boards, 3.1 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch as the Rockets try to climb past the Lakers and Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.