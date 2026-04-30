Jabari Smith News: Drops team-high 22 in Game 5 win

Smith notched 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 22 points led the Rockets on the night as they staved off elimination in Los Angeles. Smith has drained multiple three-pointers in every game of the first round so far, averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals as his team continues to navigate the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle). Smith will look to stay productive as the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.